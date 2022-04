Lizelle Herrera: mujer en Texas acusada de asesinato por un aborto

🚨 ACTION ALERT 🚨

STARR COUNTY JAIL HAS DISCONNECTED THEIR NUMBER! Thank you for using your voice in the unlawful arrest of Lizelle. We also need to urge the Starr Co. DA, G. Allen Ramirez, to drop the alleged murder charges. Call Starr County DA right now! pic.twitter.com/ZvroZS0Id1

— Frontera Fund (@LaFronteraFund) April 9, 2022