Richard Dale Crum: Hombre asesinó a seis personas en un tiroteo en Misisipi

#UPDATE from Arkabutla, MS, town of 285 people, where 6 people were shot & killed today per Tate Co Sheriff:

Express Mart is back open. One person killed outside. Notice witness’ truck window was shot.

Scene where 4 more were killed is being processed.

Suspect is in custody. pic.twitter.com/y0CpoBE27b

— Joyce Peterson (@MemphoNewsLady) February 17, 2023