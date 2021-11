Molnupiravir: Reino Unido aprueba primera píldora anti COVID-19: ¿Cómo actúa?

BREAKING NEWS:

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve a COVID-19 antiviral – @MSDintheUK's #molnupiravir.

Great news from the @MHRAgovuk which will benefit the country's most vulnerable – we're now working at pace to deploy it to patients. pic.twitter.com/FCMRkMiUP9

— Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) November 4, 2021