Florida: Padres detenidos por matar de hambre a niña hasta dejarla en ‘piel y huesos’

Investigators say a 2-year-old who died weighing just 9 pounds was likely starved by her parents. @PolkCoSheriff Grady Judd says "Basically it was just bones and skin. There aren't adequate words to express our frustration and sadness." 🙏 @fox35orlando https://t.co/52gJmg8t02

— Amy Kaufeldt FOX 35 (@Fox35Amy) May 12, 2022