Pánico en un avión que iba a Nueva York: Se rompió la ventanilla – Video

The aircraft window of @Boeing 787-8 of @LOTPLAirlines cracked mid-air. The plane was about 300km northeast of New York when one of the passenger windows cracked.https://t.co/prvqrN8cze#windowcrack #polishairlines #aircraft #boeing #b787 #avgeek #dreamliner #aviationsafety

— 100 KNOTS (@hundredknots) September 9, 2022