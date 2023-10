Policía K9 herido en un tiroteo sigue avanzando en su recuperación [VER]

The goal today was to get him to sit up. He had other plans. He stood up and said, “outta my way, I’m going for a walk to get my tennis ball!”

Elated is an understatement. He’s feeling your encouragement and prayers. We are truly humbled by the support of this community and far beyond, and his care team continues to work very hard on his recovery. On behalf of everyone here at the Sheriff’s Office, we can’t thank you all enough!

– Sheriff Ryan F. Waldschmidt

Publicado por Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office en Martes, 17 de octubre de 2023