El presidente Joe Biden fue viral por las fotos de su mentón [VER]

Bidan. Masks. CGI. Cabal intel:#REPORT Bidan mask malfunctions while giving an interview making no damn sense

Notice how he grabs his lips and pulls his fingers down. He wanted you to focus your attention there.

The chin moves irregular directions and positions.

These are… pic.twitter.com/olw5sgpHga

— WayneTech SPFX®️ (@WayneTechSPFX) October 19, 2023