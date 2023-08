Phillip Loveday: Pastor desaparecido en Texas

MISSING: Phillip Loveday, 47, Pastor of Faith Christian Center, last seen 8/2/2023 leaving home wearing a navy blue shirt and jeans driving a 2016 white F-250 Kinder Morgan pickup truck Texas LP# HTN9773. If you see Phillip or his truck call Corpus Christi Police: 361-886-2600 pic.twitter.com/zifdPnqjfp

