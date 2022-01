COVID-19: La vacuna de Pfizer que podría extinguir la variante Ómicron

As part of ongoing efforts to address #Omicron & determine the potential need for variant-based vaccines, with our partner @BioNTech_Group, we initiated a study evaluating an Omicron-based #COVID19 vaccine candidate in adults 18 through 55. Learn more: https://t.co/qXhl3F0XjX pic.twitter.com/WdgQRxB1jY

— Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) January 25, 2022