Abandonan a perrita en un parque de Miami [VIDEO]

Surveillance video shows a pet owner dumping a dog at a Miami park, then speeding away. The person leads the young American bulldog mix into the entrance of Athalie Range Park, then takes off, leaving the dog behind. “She jumped right into my car,” said Jennifer Diliz, an independent animal rescuer who took the dog to the shelter when she got a call from a nearby resident about the situation. “She was so sweet. She seemed very lost.” Americanbulldog dog abandoneddog straydog Miami #Florida

