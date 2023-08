Un hombre atropelló a seis migrantes en Carolina del Norte [VIDEO]

LPD-23LP01246

Press Release – Update – Surveillance Video

On Sunday, July 30, 2023, at approximately 1:17PM, an Assault with a Vehicle occurred at Walmart located at 306 North Generals Blvd, Lincolnton, NC 28092. Six migrant workers were hit in what appears to be an intentional assault with a vehicle. All six were transported to Atrium Health – Lincoln with various injuries. None of the injuries appear to be life threatening.

The vehicle is an older model mid-size black Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) with a luggage rack. The driver was described as an older white male. The motives of the suspect are still under investigation.

The Lincolnton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver in question. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lincolnton Police Department at (704) 736-8900. Detective M. Diallo is the lead investigator in this case.

