Huracán Ian: Una periodista protegió su micrófono con un preservativo – Video

Florida Search & Rescue is on Fort Myers Beach right now trying to get to people who need help.

Crews are on 3 boats. They tell me they had a report of someone trapped with several animals. Another person swimming suffering from a gash and hypothermia. Gonna be a long night. pic.twitter.com/WaW53h0KW9

— Kyla Galer (@kylagaler) September 28, 2022