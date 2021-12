OMS confirma que vacunados y curados de Covid pueden reinfectarse por ómicron

As you plan you holidays, please think & plan carefully. In some cases it is better to cancel or limit the gatherings than to grieve them later.

My family has made the difficult decision to postpone our Christmas trip to 🇺🇸. This is what’s right for us. Do what’s right for you⬇️ https://t.co/xUtwZZ7LCf

— Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) December 20, 2021