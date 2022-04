Noticia desalentadora sobre el fin de la pandemia del COVID: ¿Qué anunció la OMS?

The best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated and boosted when recommended.

Continue wearing masks – especially in crowded indoor spaces.

And for the indoors, keep the air fresh by opening windows and doors, and invest in good ventilation.#COVID19 is not over yet. pic.twitter.com/GiGOWGDWCz

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 13, 2022