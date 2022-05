Alarmante informe de la OMS sobre las muertes por COVID-19: ¿Cuántas estiman?

The total number of deaths associated with #COVID19 worldwide from 2020-2021 may be closer to 14.9 million: New estimates by WHO & @UNDESA.

That’s 9.5 million more deaths than reported https://t.co/qDvaA6t5KZ #HealthData pic.twitter.com/ZjABJzlgiZ

— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 5, 2022