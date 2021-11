New York en estado de emergencia ante la variante Ómicron

New York State has declared a state of emergency over the "Omicron variant."

100% of tested samples over last 2 weeks came back for Delta sequence. Yes, 100%.

Kathy Hochul's state of emergency is fraudulent. It's an excuse for false promises, & a rationale for more tyranny. pic.twitter.com/9Sd5dhyV1l

