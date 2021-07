Nueva York exigirá al personal sanitario vacunarse contra COVID: ¿Desde cuándo?

⚡️NEW | Mayor de Blasio will issue order requiring staff at NYC public hospitals to get vaccinated or get weekly testing

This will impact staff at 11 public hospitals and some related clinics

Meanwhile, COVID cases are on the rise in NYC & in the U.S. 🍎https://t.co/vQ1YCx8m1B

— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 20, 2021