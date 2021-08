Médico de Florida rechaza a paciente con cáncer por colapso de COVID-19: Dr. Paryani

"The strain [the Delta variant] is causing on the healthcare system is unimaginable," says Dr. Nitesh Paryani.

"I'm a third-generation oncologist… for the first time in 60 years of my family's history of treating cancer we had to turn someone away."

