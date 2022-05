Identifican a los menores de edad asesinados en el tiroteo en Texas [IMÁGENES]

NEW: This is 10 y/o Elijah Cruz Torres, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX. Her grandfather tells me she is missing, and they are worried sick. She didn’t want to go to school today, but they told her she has to. He is waiting for any news on her. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Gp3ocVHPPV

— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 25, 2022