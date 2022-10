Nikolas Cruz: Descartan pena de muerte para autor de masacre de Parkland: ¿Por qué?

A Florida jury has recommended a sentence of life in prison for gunman Nikolas Cruz who killed 17 people at a Parkland school in 2018.

Families of the victims in the courtroom sobbed and comforted each other after the jury's decision was announced.

