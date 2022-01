Se cumplen 16 años del lanzamiento de New Horizons hacia Plutón: ¿cuánto tardó en llegar?

Space Image of the Day #2 🌎 At first called "Easterbunny" by its discovery team, officially named Makemake is the second brightest dwarf planet of the Kuiper belt. The icy world appears twice in this astronomical image, based on data taken on June 29 and 30, 2016 of the bright pic.twitter.com/SKqSadGP0q

— Radiocom1G (@Radiocom1G) January 16, 2022