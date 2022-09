Joven trabajador arriesgó su vida para evitar robo de carro a una mujer en Florida [VIDEO]

He's what we would call a humble hero.

Word of FWB Chick-fil-A employee Mykel Gordon's actions to stop a man trying to carjack a woman holding a baby Wednesday have spread nationwide.

Today Sheriff Eric Aden and members of the OCSO went to meet Mykel at his workplace, delivering a special coin, a personal thanks for his quick response to seeing someone in danger, and an Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Community Service Award.

We're grateful for the courage of people like Mykel, and we're grateful to Molly Kelner whose video helped capture "the capture" everyone is talking about!

Publicado por Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office en Jueves, 15 de septiembre de 2022