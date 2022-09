Breanna Straus: Oficial de policía suspendida por polémico video en TikTok [VER]

Play

Police Officer's TikTok Tells Drivers to 'Get the F*** Out of the Way'

Officer Breanna Straus receives a suspension from work after posting a controversial video to TikTok. Straus told viewers, "I can go 90 miles per hour. You can't." Reporter: Reporter: Sierra Gillespie twitter.com/sierragillespie #TikTok #Police #LawAndCrime STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LAW&CRIME NETWORK: Watch Law&Crime Network on YouTubeTV: bit.ly/3td2e3y Where To Watch Law&Crime Network: bit.ly/3akxLK5 Sign Up…

2022-09-15T18:00:31Z