Mujer muere tras ser quemada con alcohol industrial

Luz Raquel Padilla Gutiérrez, a member @yocuidomexico, was attacked in a public park in Jalisco, #Mexico on 17 July. Doused with alcohol & set on fire, she died from her injuries on 19 July. She had received many threats before her murder. #PorLuzYPorTodashttps://t.co/lV0a5sP5O2 pic.twitter.com/zF0RegCgnS

— HRD Memorial (@HRD_Memorial) July 26, 2022