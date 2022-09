Hallan muerta a una mujer desaparecida en Michigan: Mollie Schmidt

A missing Kent County woman, 33-year-old Mollie (O'Meara) Schmidt has been found dead, her sister confirms to @WOODTV.

"My family is both heartbroken and horrified at the recent turn of events," her sister Sarah says. "I will not rest until little Mollie gets her justice." pic.twitter.com/bFqpiaShOP

