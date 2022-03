VIDEOS – Horror en Ucrania: misil ruso mata a 6 civiles y deja 15 heridos en Kharkiv

The first seconds after the air bombardment on Saltovka, Kharkiv

UPD: "6 people were killed, 15 wounded as a result of shelling of the humanitarian aid station "Nova Poshta" on Akademika Pavlova Street" – Governor of Kharkiv region Oleg Sinegubov#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/EjI0dSyZZT

