Minnesota: Hombre asesina a sus tíos, primos y al perro familiar – ¿Qué se sabe?

Police in Minnesota say a man shot and killed his uncle, aunt, two cousins, and the family dog before turning the gun on himself. The victims are: Riana Lou Barry, 44, Sean Christopher Barry, 47, Shiway Elizabeth Barry, 12, and Sadie Lucille Barry, 9.https://t.co/YpuypiKTzh

— Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) April 21, 2022