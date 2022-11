Fue secuestrada de bebé y se reencuentra con su familia 51 años después: Melissa Highsmith

Truly amazing news to mark the end of the holiday weekend. Melissa Highsmith has been reunited with her family, 51 YEARS after she was kidnapped (1971). She was just 21 months old. Her parents and family never stopped looking for her. Thanks to a DNA match, they found her. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ei2Mlfr23z

— Paige Lobdell (@producerpaige_) November 28, 2022