¿Dónde está ahora Matthew Muller de ‘American Nightmare’?

Facing new state charges in bizarre Vallejo kidnapping case, Matthew Muller offers to plead guilty if accusers Denise Huskins & Aaron Quinn donate half their $2.5 million settlement to the Innocence Project, a non-profit that helps those wrongly convicted. pic.twitter.com/xwBbeIkgmJ

— Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) September 20, 2018