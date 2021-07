Martine Moïse: primera dama de Haití resultó gravemente herida

President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti was assassinated in an attack at his home on the outskirts of the capital, Port-au-Prince, the prime minister said.

His wife, Martine Moïse, was also shot and her condition was not immediately clear.

Follow updates.https://t.co/99x2f3fvtK

— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 7, 2021