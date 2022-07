Niña murió atropellada durante desfile del 4 de Julio: Macie Hill

More photos of Macie Hill, the 8-year-old girl killed in the Kaysville parade accident. These were just released by her family. She was the youngest behind 3 older brothers. She loved cheer and brought smiles to everyone. We’ll have her story on @KUTV2News at 4, 5, and 6. pic.twitter.com/2fqZIxNp3M

