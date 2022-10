Lyntell Washington: Mujer embarazada asesinada por su novio

Lyntell Washington was a mom and middle school teacher described as "loyal, dedicated" and someone "who always had a bright smile."

Those close to Lyntell remember her for our new 20/20 'The Barefoot Witness.' Watch Friday at 9/8c on @ABC. https://t.co/ZGewROXCaQ pic.twitter.com/nH2jvEAbbA

— 20/20 (@ABC2020) October 5, 2022