Hombre de Idaho mató a puñaladas a su madre: Levi Isaac Davis

West Valley Humane Society Executive Director Karly Cantrell was found dead at her Middleton home Monday.

Police believe her son, Levi Davis, killed her. He's been booked into the Canyon County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

w/@RachelSpacek https://t.co/PEnhUMAvZ9

— alex brizee 🇨🇺🇺🇸 (@alex_brizee) October 11, 2022