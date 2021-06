Hallan muertos a pareja desaparecida en Tulsa: Kraig Chambers y Sheri Chambers

The bodies of a missing Collinsville couple have been found near the town of Vera in Washington County. Kraig and Sheri Chambers were reported missing on Saturday.

Kraig Chambers’ cousin, Wesley “Brock” Pavey has been taken into custody in connection with the couple’s murders. pic.twitter.com/6Jj1Ygjoce

— Tulsa County Sheriff (@TCSO) June 1, 2021