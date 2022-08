Keith Dinicol: el actor de Chesapeake Shores murió antes del estreno de sexta temporada

So sorry to hear of the sudden passing of Keith Dinicol. I had the pleasure of working with him and writing for him this past season on CHESAPEAKE SHORES and he was wonderful, sweet and talented. Rest In Peace, Keith. #Chessies #KeithDinicol #ChesapeakeShores pic.twitter.com/o9B646aTNw

— Mark Jordan Legan (@MJLegan) November 21, 2021