Hombre abusó sexualmente de varias personas en Nueva York: Justin Washington

🚨WANTED-Att. Rape: 9/15/22 approx. 9:50AM, vicinity of Aqueduct Ave & W 181 St @NYPD46PCT Bronx. The suspect exposed himself, & removed a female victim's pants before attempting to her rape her. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or use https://t.co/TRPPY5AfKA Reward up to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/Fhf94kU5Qk

— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) September 16, 2022