Juneteenth 2022: ¿Es feriado este domingo 19 de junio en Estados Unidos?

Juneteenth parade. Beaumont, TX. 1925.

Height of Klan lynchings & Jim Crow, but there they are marching thru with flags, swords, dignity and America in their hip pockets. You can see why some might, er, take offense.

Immaculate. Beautiful. Black. Americans. Claiming all of it. pic.twitter.com/fyWWLrvYqk

