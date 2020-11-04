Abuela dará a luz a su propia nieta

En las redes sociales esta circulando la historia de Julie Loving y Julie Breanna Lockwood, una historia viralizada que narra como una abuela de 51 años de edad frente a los problemas de infertilidad de su hija de 29 años, decide prestar su cuerpo para dar vida a su nieta.
Breanna y su esposo Aaron Lockwood de 28 años, han tratado por mucho tiempo de concebir un hijo, pero después de 476 inyecciones, ocho trasferencias fallidas de embriones congelados, dos abortos espontáneos y un embarazo ectópico, se dieron por vencidos al hecho de quedar embarazados.
View this post on Instagram
A lot of new followers here! Quick recap! My name is Breanna and my husband here is Aaron! In the middle is my sweet mama who’s 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫! We are over the moon excited, but it took a long hard road to get here. After many many years of infertility and loss, we had our doctor come to us and say that ultimately my uterus was incapable of growing a child. On our path to become parents, I had a few miscarriages, and one that required a D&C (procedure to remove pregnancy) and I developed a condition called Ashermans Syndrome. Ashermans Syndrome is where bands of scar tissue form inside your uterus. Most commonly from a D&C procedure. Google will tell you it’s rare, but that’s not true. It mostly goes undiagnosed. I had no idea this could happen prior to going in to the operating room that day, and I am still devastated by it. My mama came to me multiple times offering to carry for us. My response? I laughed. “you crazy!?” lol… I did not think that was even possible. My mom, Julie, is 51 years old and had already been through menopause! But she was persistent. One thing about my mom is when she sets her mind to something, she goes for it. She’s a hardcore athlete, who’s completed multiple Boston marathons and super into heath and fitness. She sets a goal and she goes for it. Since we already had been through IVF, and my husband and I had no issues creating embryos with my egg and his sperm. Half the work was done. Our embryos were frozen already waiting for us. Once our fertility doctor was on board, he prepared my moms body to carry, taking her out of menopause through hormone therapy, and the rest fell into place. Julie is 36 weeks with our baby girl! Her first grandchild! This has been the wildest ride of our lives. We are so grateful for my mom and that we were given this opportunity … I don’t think there’s ever been a morning I don’t wake up and pinch myself. Thanks for joining us on this adventure! We love hearing how far this story has reached, comment below where you’re from ♥ 📸: @oatsandhoneyphotography
Pero todo no estaba perdido y surgió un ofrecimiento esperanzador para la pareja, la madre de Breanna, suegra de Aaron, se ofreció como la madre sustituta gestante de su embrión, y ahora la madre y abuela esta próxima a dar a luz.
View this post on Instagram
ＮＯ ＢＵＭＰ ＢＵＴ ＳＯ ＰＵＭＰＥＤ Love this t-shirt i found on etsy! Recently we completed a labor and delivery tour at one of our local hospitals! The nurses were sooo nice and super excited for us! It really made us feel good. I was in a puddle of tears (imagine that) with my OBGYN a few months back because with the virus situation, I didn’t think my husband would be able to come to the hospital for the birth. Typically for births only one support person is allowed, but since surrogacy is a unique situation, we both will be able to be in for the delivery! This was such a huge relief.. The nurses answered all our questions and we discussed a “birth plan”. I put that in quotes and say it lightly because we don’t have any expectations and plan to just go with the flow. With the exception of mom saying, “Epidural please ☝🏻“. Haha and I absolutely agree! Whew! We talked about who the baby would go to first, and we’ve always discussed she will go straight to me. Talking about how that will look in the delivery room had me and my mamas eyes swelling up a bit. We are sometimes so alike it’s scary. Fall weather started to creep into the midwest this week! Seeing pumpkins in the stores really starts to let me know November is right around the corner! #surrogacyjourney #surrogategrandma #ivfjourney #surrogacyislove #mommyinfluencer #instagood #momsofinstagram #infertilityawareness #infertilitysupport #surrogacyannouncement #pregnancyjourney #ivfpregnancy #surrogatepregnancy
¡Mi nombre es Breanna y mi esposo es Aaron! En medio esta mi dulce madre quien esta cargando a nuestro primer hijo como una sustituta gestional”, dijo Breanna, quien ha creado una cuenta de Instagram a modo de diario, para documentar y compartir todo el proceso.
Este caso de maternidad subrogada se registró en Illinois, Estados Unidos, y se dio a conocer el 14 de octubre a través de las redes sociales de Breanna, quien manifestó que su intención al compartir y hacer publica su historia, era la de aparte de documentar todo el proceso de embarazo de ellos y su madre, poder ofrecer información a aquellas mujeres y parejas que no pudieran tener hijos.
Posteando una fotografía que muestra a su madre Julie sonriendo y tocando su vientre donde crece su primer nieto, Breanna narra de una manera emocionada que tomó un “camino largo y duro para llegar aquí. Después de muchos años de infertilidad y pérdida, nuestro médico vino a nosotros y nos dijo que, en última instancia, mi útero era incapaz de tener un hijo”.
View this post on Instagram
23 weeks!!! I can’t even handle it…my mama is so cute! Always dreamed about dressing up my own cute bump, so i took the role of shopping and dressing up mama! Had her ditch her usual running shorts so I could style her up in this adorable @pinkblushmaternity dress! Moms all about being practical, so i love that she can wear this one after the pregnancy as well! #prettyinpinkblush #ad #sponsored
La historia de la joven pareja
La pareja que se casó en el año de 2006 cuenta que deseaban ser padres, pero no antes de disfrutar su primer año de matrimonio viajando por el mundo, pero los planes se anticiparon cuando el abuelo de Breanna enfermó de gravedad, y ella quisiera que el conociera a su bisnieto antes de morir.
En la búsqueda por quedar embarazados, los problemas comenzaron y Breanna sufrió varios abortos espontáneos. “Uno de ellos requirió un D&C (procedimiento para eliminar el embarazo), desarrollando además una afección llamada síndrome de Asherman. Una enfermedad causada por la formación de tejido cicatricial dentro del útero.
La ayuda de la ciencia
Debido a los constantes intentos fallidos para gestar, la pareja recurrió al doctor Brian Kaplan, en las Clínicas de Fertilidad de Illinois. Aquí comenzaron la fertilización in vitro, pero después de cuatro dolorosos y largos años, todos los esfuerzos fueron en vano. La última opción era contar con mas de cien mil dólares para costear una madre sustituta.
Breanna reveló al Chicago Tribune: “Física y mentalmente, sabía que superaría cualquier cosa, pero no hay mucho en lo que puedas ayudar económicamente, y creo que eso es lo que me asustó”, dijo.
La mayoría de los estadounidenses no pueden pagar una portadora gestacional. Los costos pueden alcanzar hasta los $100.000 dólares”, afirmó el doctor Brian Kaplan, especialista de Fertility Centers de Illinois.
Pero nada estaba dicho, y es aquí donde el matrimonio frente a esa solución dudosa planteada por la madre de Breanna, se convierte en la última opción para ellos poder formar una familia y tener a su hijo primogénito. Julie seria esa madre sustituta que necesitaban, inician todo el procedimiento con el doctor Kaplan, y ahora, en estos momentos, la abuela y madre de 51 años, está feliz de ayudar a su hija a tener una familia, lleva un embarazo normal y controlado por los profesionales que monitorean todo el proceso de embarazo, asegurándose de que no haya ningún inconveniente.
“Lo hicimos pasar por varios obstáculos para asegurarnos de que estuviera lo más saludable y lo más informada posible sobre los riesgos involucrados. Nos lo tomamos muy en serio. Cada uno de los médicos que la vimos, estuvimos de acuerdo en que esto era único. Esto no es algo que haríamos con regularidad o aconsejaríamos a las personas que hicieran. Esto fue absolutamente excepcional”, aseguró Kaplan.
View this post on Instagram
Post from my mama! I am now at 34 weeks and 5days gestation. They do everything in weeks and not in months, this took some getting used to because everything was in months when I was pregnant with my kids. 🤷🏼♀️ It is all different nowadays. So I start my 35th week on Thursday which is the last week in month 8th, so I am getting there. I go to the Doctors once a week now to be checked. I am having stress tests on baby to make sure she is all good in there, they check my urine to make sure everything looks good with the placenta and of course my blood pressure and check for any swelling. Everything so far has been spot on. Her growth scans have been right on target right up to 32 weeks, and at 32 weeks, she was developmentally a week ahead. We shall see how much more she has grown at my upcoming 36wk growth scan. For me, I have just been uncomfortable, up every 2 hours in the night. I had to go on an antacid for heartburn, obviously one that is safe for me to take while pregnant. Wow! that was a game changer for me felt so much better, otherwise I am doing great and hanging in there. I have to give a big shout out to my husband Rick. He has been working tons of hours at work and still keeping up with the house chores and outside of the house stuff. I am so appreciative of him he has been a big support person for me through all of this. He’s invested in this just as much as I am but in different way. 💙 I still have no regrets in this whole process. Seeing my little girl happiness come back makes it all worth it. 💗
Se espera que en las próximas semanas la mujer de 51 años dé a luz, y se convierta felizmente en madre y abuela de una niña.
LEER MÁS: Fallece Eddie Johnson, All Star de la NBA