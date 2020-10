¿De qué se trata el macabro juego de ‘Jonathan Galindo’?

View this post on Instagram

Larry (2014) Yes, this guy. I was searching through my photos and had forgotten this session took place in 2014! How time flies! This is my preferred version of the makeup to date, but if I revisit him he will see some revisions. More clean cut and professional, less sass and more class! 2020 needs some proper positivity, and old dogs can learn new tricks, so if Larry can improve himself so can the world! I can dream…