Florida: Niña defiende a su madre en un robo y es condecorada: Video

Chief Adderley honored a 9-year old child today for bravery as she ran to her mother’s defense to fend off a brazen robber. An #arrest was swiftly made in this case.

The West Palm Beach Police Foundation presented the child with a token of appreciation. pic.twitter.com/r9tz8PoacW

— West Palm Beach PD (@WestPalmPD) November 18, 2021