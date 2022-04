¿Josh Mandel utilizó photoshop en un anuncio de su campaña política? [VER]

Josh: Regretfully, I do not believe that I or @TheKingCenter legitimately motivated you to film this ad, as it is in opposition to nonviolence and to much of what my father taught.

I encourage you to study my father/nonviolence in full.

Register: https://t.co/f0yu3u8jGd https://t.co/It6a84i6Ec

— Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 5, 2022