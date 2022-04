Fuertes tormentas al sur de EE.UU. han dejado dos personas muertas

TEXAS TORNADO: A tornado touched down in Jacksboro, Texas and stayed on the ground for 45 minutes, damaging Jacksboro Elementary School and Jacksboro High School. The first angle shows the principal Michael Qualls barely escaping the tornado. https://t.co/pC6b4kUZZb pic.twitter.com/h7KHFxoyqG

