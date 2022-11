VIDEO: Conmovedor reencuentro de madre e hijo autista tras ser secuestrado por su padre

BREAKING: #Missing 6-year-old Jorge “Jojo” Morales was recovered safely today. Investigators say a tipster spotted Jojo and his father at a Walmart in Moncton, Canada after seeing media coverage. Jojo’s father and grandmother have been taken into custody. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/rE9qC81G3a

— National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (@MissingKids) October 30, 2022