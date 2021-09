Jeff Bezos o Jay-Z: ¿los próximos propietarios de los Denver Broncos?

Jeff Bezos is rumored to be interested in buying the Denver Broncos, per @byajperez.

The team is currently valued at ~$4 billion, which is only about 2% of his net worth — or equal to the median American family spending less than $2,500.

