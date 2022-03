Jean Macean: Sospechoso de degollar a pareja de ciclistas en Daytona Beach

THREAD (1 OF 2): Please take a look at these photos.

These are of the person of interest we're searching for in connection to the murders of a married couple this past weekend on beachside.#DaytonaBeach #DaytonaStrong #DBPDStrong pic.twitter.com/Act0ZABxIs

— Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) March 9, 2022