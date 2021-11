Javonte Sanders: así es su cadena perpetua con trabajos forzado en Luisianaa

In this slide Childs shows an image from 1999, only 20 years ago, at the "Angola Prison Plantation" at Louisiana State Penitentiary, which may be "the largest prison in the world aside from the Gaza strip."#400Years at @UCBerkeley pic.twitter.com/OyL6eR4Wtq

— Othering & Belonging Institute (@oandbinstitute) August 30, 2019