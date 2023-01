Jarid Haddock: Responsable del tiroteo en Yakima, Washington que dejó tres muertos

UPDATE 9:20am-SUSPECT INFORMATION-

Presumed homicide suspect is Jarid Haddock, a 21-yr-old, Yakima County resident. If seen, call 911 immediately, do not approach. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

YPD and local agencias are following up on leads.

UPDATE 8:00am- Please see updated information in comments from Chief Murray.

BREAKING NEWS- UPDATE FROM CHIEF MURRAY

*Breaking information is dynamic and can change rapidly; all information is accurate as it is disseminated, but can change as the situation evolves.

Publicado por Yakima Police Department en Martes, 24 de enero de 2023