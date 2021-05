Hombre de Florida intenta secuestrar a una niña de 11 años: Jared Stanga: [VIDEO]

ATTEMPTED KIDNAPPING: I’m in Jared Stanga’s neighborhood to find out more about the man accused of attempting to kidnap an 11-year-old girl Tuesday. His wife says his arrest is a misunderstanding & they’ve hired an attorney. We’ll have neighbors’ reactions tonight on @weartv pic.twitter.com/fCgDZEi9zf

— Rebekah Castor (@RebekahCastorTV) May 19, 2021