‘Janes Revenge’: Incendio con cóctel mólotov en oficina antiaborto de Wisconsin

A claim of responsibility for the #Madison molotov attack was shared by a group calling themselves "Jane's Revenge"

It was shared via a trusted intermediary linking a Tor hidden service to left wing Bellingcat journo Robert Evans https://t.co/IPRa2tPfCG pic.twitter.com/bRULAxIhWY

— AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) May 10, 2022