James Alan White: hallan cadáver de hombre desaparecido hace 6 meses en Texas

#NEW I’ve obtained new video of Dallas businessman Alan White pumping gas at a Race Trac on Inwood Road at 6 am Thursday, Oct. 22.

White was last seen leaving LA fitness off Haskell at 5:38 that day. Now we know he got gas.

15k reward for info leading to his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/hPUg8HI4pf

